Sumeet Bagadia gives buy tag to this stock despite multibagger return in 1 year

Highlighting the reason for being bullish on this multibagger stock, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock is trading in bullish territory after the breakout of the Bullish Flag pattern on the weekly chart, which indicates upward direction in the stock for the long term. In the recent week, the price has moved above the prior swing highs of 145.50 levels, which suggest bullish strength in the stock. Moreover, the price has been hovering above Ichimoku Cloud and Upper Bollinger Band formation, supporting a bullish trend for the long term."

