Sumitomo Chemical stock jumps over 9% to 52-week high as profit jumps 52% in Q4
Shares of Sumitomo Chemical rallied 9.3% to year-high post Q4FY24 results. It is up 43% from 52-week low. The net profit rose 52% in March quarter to ₹109.89 crore.
Shares of Sumitomo Chemical India surged over 9 percent in intra-day deals on Tuesday to hit their 52-week peak after the company posted strong results for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24) yesterday. This is the sixth straight session of gain for the stock, gaining almost 19 percent in this time.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started