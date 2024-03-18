Summer stocks: Power, FMCG, consumer durables and 2 other sectors set to soar with rising temperatures; check top picks
Rising temperatures in India are likely to drive demand for ACs, fans, and cooling solutions. Summer season is crucial for FMCG and alcoholic beverage sales.
The summer season, which spans from March to May, is going to be hotter than usual across most parts of the country, as per the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
