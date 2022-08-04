Sun, Cipla’s US show tops Dr Reddy’s, Lupin in Q12 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 11:31 PM IST
Pricing pressure continues to remain a key headwind for the growth of pharma companies in the US market
NEW DELHI : The June quarter results of the four large pharma companies recently have shown the impact of rising costs on profitability. Domestic growth also remained subdued on a large base of last year that had seen greater contribution of covid treatment drugs. The competitive intensity in the US market remains high as was evident from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Lupin’s North America sales, which fell 11% and 28.7% sequentially respectively, pulling down overall earnings growth. Sun Pharmaceutical and Cipla nevertheless managed to report growth as their product portfolio of niche products helped take care of competitive intensity in the US.