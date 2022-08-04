Sun, Cipla’s US show tops Dr Reddy’s, Lupin in Q1

Sun Pharma, which also gets about 30% of revenues from the US, however, recorded 10.7% y-o-y growth in US formulation sales in Q1. The company’s unfolded speciality portfolio continues to do well. In fact, Sun’s global specialty business grew 29% y-o-y. For Cipla, US sales also grew 13% y-o-y helped by contribution from respiratory and peptide assets, despite the company also facing competition in the base business. However, for Cipla, the North American business contributes just 22% to overall revenues, while India contributes about 46%. Cipla’s domestic formulation sales declined by 9% y-o-y. This coupled with a 57% drop in the active ingredients business meant that overall revenues for Cipla ( ₹5,375 crore) declined. Higher costs meant Ebitda at ₹1,143 was also down 15% y-o-y. Net profits were down 4% y-o-y to ₹686 crore though ahead of Bloomberg consensus analysts’ estimate of ₹628 crore due to improved US growth.

