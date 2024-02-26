 Sun, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo, Lupin, Zydus lead US performance in Q3. Sun Pharma, JB Pharma are BNP Paribas 2 top picks | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 26 2024 14:18:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.10 -1.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 288.60 2.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.80 -0.44%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,432.95 0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 761.00 0.21%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Sun, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo, Lupin, Zydus lead US performance in Q3. Sun Pharma, JB Pharma are BNP Paribas 2 top picks
BackBack

Sun, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo, Lupin, Zydus lead US performance in Q3. Sun Pharma, JB Pharma are BNP Paribas 2 top picks

 Ujjval Jauhari

Stock market today: Strong US performance supported by domestic growth drove Q3 earnings beat for Indian pharma companies. Aggregate revenue and net profit reported by companies beat BNP Paribas estimates by 2.8% and 14.4% respectively . Sun Pharma and JB Pharma among BNP Paribas top picks

Sun, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo, Lupin, Zydus lead Indian Pharma's US show in Q3. Premium
Sun, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo, Lupin, Zydus lead Indian Pharma's US show in Q3.

Stock Market Today: Nifty pharma index is on an  uptrend and having seen gains of more than 12% year to date, has outperformed Nifty-50 index that has gained 1-2% during the same period. 

The  gains in the Nifty pharma index has been supported by good performance seen by companies during the December quarter. Most of the companies having exposure to the US markets saw a good growth in the geography helped by large products launches and lower competition in the base business. The domestic market growth also remained supportive for the  earnings trajectory of majority of pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Analysts at BNP Paribas in the Q3 result preview say that "aggregate earnings of pharma companies we track beat our aggregate revenue and net profit estimates by 2.8% and 14.4% respectively. 

Also Read-Stock market today: Vodafone Idea shares dip ahead of board meeting to discuss fundraising. Buy or sell?

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that aggregate net profit for pharma companies under their coverage universe were up 15.5% YoY in 3QFY24.

Aggregate growth for domestic formulation was 12% y-o-y for companies under BNP Paribas coverage, which is highest in the last seven quarters. Most with exception of Dr Reddy's Laboratories saw domestic growth exceeding expectations. Mankind,  Zydus life reported high growth of 20% and 16% year-on-year in 3QFY24, while Lupin's domestic formulations grew by 13% y-o-y, which is its highest in the last in nine quarters they said.

Aggregate US revenue for companies under BNP Paribas coverage grew by 5% sequentially versus their expectations of 1% sequentially, largely led by companies such as Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical notably had reported its highest ever quarterly sales from its specialty division of $276 million (adjusted for milestone income). Aurobindo Pharma and Dr Reddy's posted sequential US revenue growth of 10% and 4% respectively, which analysts believe was largely led by contributions of Revlimid, the blockbuster multiple Myeloma treatment drug. 

Also Read- Stocks To Buy: HDFC Securities sees 14-18% upside for SAIL

Lupin too continues performing well in the US market and its performance is being led by respiratory products. Launch of generics of Spiriva was key highlight during Q3.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking also said that growth momentum for Lupin continues, EBITDA margin at a multi-quarter high.  Zydus Lifesciences performance as per Antique stock broking was exceptionally good with niche launches supporting loss in other key products.

Top picks post Q3 results as per are BNP Paribas are Sun Pharma and JB Pharma (JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our top picks are SUNP and JBCPlso 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Feb 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App