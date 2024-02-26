Sun, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo, Lupin, Zydus lead Indian Pharma's US show in Q3.

Sun, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo, Lupin, Zydus lead US performance in Q3. Sun Pharma, JB Pharma are BNP Paribas 2 top picks
Stock market today: Strong US performance supported by domestic growth drove Q3 earnings beat for Indian pharma companies. Aggregate revenue and net profit reported by companies beat BNP Paribas estimates by 2.8% and 14.4% respectively . Sun Pharma and JB Pharma among BNP Paribas top picks
Stock Market Today: Nifty pharma index is on an uptrend and having seen gains of more than 12% year to date, has outperformed Nifty-50 index that has gained 1-2% during the same period.
