Sun Pharma beats estimates in Q1, shares post biggest gain in over a year

India sales came in at about ₹3300 crore, up 39% compared to the same quarter last year while the US finished dosage sales rose 35% to $380 million, Sun said in a statement. Sales in other geographies also jumped significantly. The drugmaker also repaid debt of about $185 million in the June quarter. Over the last five quarters, the company has repaid debt of about US$ 765 million.

