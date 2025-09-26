Sun Pharma, Lupin, Biocon, other pharma stocks fall over 3% after Donald Trump announces 100% tariffs on patented drugs

“Hence, key players who could get impacted due to Trump’s 100% tariff plan are Sun Pharma and Biocon. CDMO players who make API or intermediates for their clients would be less impacted as their clients would already have their own or third party CMO manufacturing units in the US. There will be no impact on Indian Generics players as they seem to be exempted for now as they are off-patented / non-branded drugs,” Bhat said.