Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit declines 20% to ₹2,279 crore; revenue up 9%

Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Sun Pharma announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) today, July 31. The pharma stock's consolidated net profit fell 20 percent to ₹2,279 crore in Q1FY26, dented by a one-time exceptional charge. It posted a net profit of ₹2,835 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the profit rose 6 percent from ₹2150 crore in the March quarter.

The consolidated revenue of the company rose over 9 percent to ₹13,851 crore in the June 2025 quarter from ₹12,653 crore in Q1FY25 in the quarter under review, driven by strong growth across key markets, including India, the US, and the Rest of World regions.

Sun Pharma's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter increased by 19.2% from last year to ₹4,302 crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded by 250 basis points to 31 percent from 28.5 percent last year.

Excluding exceptional items, Sun Pharma posted a 5.7 percent year-on-year increase in adjusted net profit at ₹2,996.1 crore for the quarter ended June 2025. The company incurred an exceptional charge of ₹818 crore during the quarter, which comprised a ₹288 crore write-off stemming from the termination of the SCD-044 development programme and a ₹530 crore provision related to a legal settlement in the United States.

Other Highlights The firm reported gross sales of ₹137,861 million for the first quarter of FY26, marking a 10.1 percent year-on-year growth. The company's India formulation business contributed ₹47,211 million, registering a robust 13.9 percent increase. In the US market, formulation sales rose 1.4 percent to $473 million. Notably, the Global Innovative Medicines segment delivered strong growth, with sales rising 16.9 percent to $311 million, accounting for 19.3 percent of total Q1FY26 revenues.