Sun Pharma Q2 cheers Street

On Tuesday, Sun Pharma reported a quarterly net profit of ₹2,262.2 crore, up 10.5% from the year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose 12.4% to ₹2,956.5 crore during the period. Shares of Sun Pharma rose more than 3% to touch a 52-week high of ₹1,070.80 on the BSE, before closing 1.81% up at ₹1,051.75.