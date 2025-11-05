Sun Pharma Q2 Results: Net profit rises 2.5% to ₹3,118 crore, revenue growth at 9% YoY; US sales decline 4.1%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,117.95 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 2.55% from ₹3,040.16 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s total revenue from operations in Q2FY26 increased nearly 9% to ₹14,478.31 crore from ₹13,291.39 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operating level, Sun Pharma reported EBITDA of ₹4,527.1 crore during the September quarter, recording a 14.9% YoY growth. EBITDA margin was at 31.3%.

“India, Emerging Markets and Rest of World led our growth for the period. US sales of Innovative Medicines have surpassed Generics for the first time during the quarter. We remain focused on broadening our portfolio while strengthening in-house talent pool and execution capability,” said Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Sun Pharma’s portfolio includes 57 approved NDAs while 14 NDAs await US FDA approval. 1 NDA was filed during the quarter.

India Formulations Business Formulation sales in India were ₹4,734.8 crore, registering a growth of 11%. India Formulation sales accounted for 32.9% of total consolidated sales for the quarter, the drug major said in a release. The company launched 9 new products during the quarter and 15 products year to date.

US Formulations Business Formulation sales in the US declined 4.1% to $496 million in Q2FY26. The decline in generics business was offset by growth in Innovative Medicines. US sales accounted for approximately 30.1% of total consolidated sales. For the first half, US sales were $968 million.

EM & Rest of World Formulations Emerging Markets formulations sales increased by 10.9% to $325 million for Q2FY26 and accounted for 19.7% of total consolidated sales. Formulation sales in Rest of World (RoW) markets were $234 million during the quarter, up by 17.7% and accounted for 14.2% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

Global Innovative Medicines sales in Q2FY26 rose 16.4% YoY to $333 million and accounted for 20.2% of total consolidated sales for the quarter. External sales of API dropped by 19.5% to ₹429.9 crore.

On Tuesday, Sun Pharma share price ended 0.85% lower at ₹1,692.75 apiece on the BSE.