Sun Pharma Q2 Results: Net profit rises 28% YoY to ₹3,040.16 crore

  • Sun Pharma Q2 Results: Sun Pharma reported a 28% year-on-year rise in Q2FY24 net profit to 3,040.16 crore, with revenue increasing nearly 10.5% to 13,264.22 crore. The company sees strong potential for share price growth, supported by robust formulation sales in India and the US.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published28 Oct 2024, 02:55 PM IST
Sun Pharma Q2 Results: Net profit rises 28% YoY at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,040.16 crore. Photo: Bloomberg
Sun Pharma Q2 Results: Net profit rises 28% YoY at ₹3,040.16 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

Sun Pharma Q2 Results: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Monday reported an 28% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY24) to 3,040.16 crore. The company had reported a profit of 23,755.1 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 7.2%.

The pharma company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 13,264.22 crores during the quarter ended September from 12,003.11 crore in Q2FY23, a year-on-year jump of nearly 10.5%.

On Monday, Sun Pharma share price after consolidating around the 50 EMA for the past two sessions, prices have rebounded sharply with strong volumes. According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the daily chart shows a higher bottom formation, suggesting potential movement towards the 2,000 mark, with key support at 1,850. On Monday, Sun Pharma share price ended 2.24% higher at 1,902 apiece on the BSE. 

For the quarter, EBITDA reached 3,939 crore, reflecting a 24% year-over-year increase, with an EBITDA margin of 29.6%. In India, formulation sales surged 11% year-over-year to 4,265 crore, representing approximately 32% of the total consolidated sales.

 

Also Read | BHEL Q2 Results: Net profit at ₹96.67 Crore; share price rises up to 10%

For the first half of the year, total sales amounted to 8,410 crore. In the second quarter, US formulation sales rose by 20% year-over-year to $517 million, making up 33% of total sales. Sales from emerging markets reached $293 million for the September quarter, marking a 3.2% year-over-year growth.

Conversely, formulation sales in the Rest of World (ROW) markets declined by 3% year-over-year to $199 million in the second quarter of FY25. Regarding Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), external sales increased by 7% year-over-year to 534 crore in the second quarter of the reporting period.

Also Read | Ambuja Cements Q2 Results: Net profit down 42.5% YoY at ₹455.96 crore

“Our API business imparts benefits of vertical integration and continuity of supply chain for our formulations business. We continue to focus on increasing API supply for captive consumption for key products,” the company said.

Sun Pharma's R&D expenses totaled 792.9 crore, or 6% of sales for the quarter, as the company advances its worldwide specialty pipeline. This includes the recent approval by the US FDA of Leqselvi, a therapy for severe alopecia areata, according to the company's results notes.

 

Also Read | PNB Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 145% to ₹4,303 crore; NII up 6% YoY

“Sun has recently strengthened its specialty pipeline through an agreement with Philogen for commercializing late stage candidate Fibromun, upon approval. With Fibromun, our product basket for dermatologists has expanded further. We shall continue to leverage our strong cash position to strengthen our pipeline with products that are close to market,” said Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

