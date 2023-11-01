Sun Pharma Q2 Results Preview: Revenue likely to be supported by healthy US, domestic sales but margins may suffer
Q2 Results Preview: Sun Pharma is expected to report sales growth of 10% year-on-year, as per PhillipCapital estimates. Margins, however, may correct on account of lower R&D base and remediation charges.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is all set to announce its second-quarter results today. The pharma company is expected to report a strong rise in sales for the quarter ending September, helped by healthy contributions from the US as well as the domestic formulations markets.
