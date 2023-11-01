Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is all set to announce its second-quarter results today. The pharma company is expected to report a strong rise in sales for the quarter ending September, helped by healthy contributions from the US as well as the domestic formulations markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts at PhillipCapital India Research expect Sun Pharma to report 10% sales (revenue) growth on account of continued contributions from multiple myeloma treatment drug Revlimid generics in the US, sustained growth in the US specialty business as well as growth in the domestic formulations business.

This is despite the muted performance by Taro (Sun Pharma’s US Subsidiary) and impact of import alerts, said analysts at Phillip Capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The contributions from Revlimid generics are pegged at $40 million, during the quarter, while US specialty business is likely to clock 19% year-on-year growth. Domestic formulation sales are expected to stay strong at 8% year-on-year.

Sun Pharma has been developing and building on its specialty product portfolio to drive growth in the US market, amidst pricing pressure in the generics segment. The US generics segment, nevertheless, is currently seeing stable pricing amidst lower competitive intensity due to drug shortages. The stable pricing scenario is likely to continue for a few quarters, as per analysts.

Meanwhile, the specialty portfolio of Sun Pharma is also supporting growth in the other international markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, developing and launching new products in the specialty segment is also keeping R&D costs elevated for the company. It is the higher R&D expense and higher remediation costs that may keep Sun Pharma’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth under check.

Sun Pharma’s manufacturing facilities at Halol in Gujarat and at Mohali in Punjab are facing regulatory issues raised by the US drug regulator. To comply with good manufacturing practice norms set by the USFDA, the remediation costs being incurred by Sun Pharma are also keeping overall expenses for Sun Pharma elevated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts at PhillipCapital expect Sun Pharma’s margins to correct on account of lower R&D base and remediation charges. The resultant EBITDA may fall by 4% year-on-year , they said.

Also Read- GAIL share price climbs almost 2%; should you buy the stock after Q2 results? Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) also expects EBITDA to fall from ₹3,170 crore in the previous quarter to around ₹3,030 crore in the September quarter. On a year-on-year basis, however, the EBITDA will be comparable to ₹3,050 crore seen in the year-ago quarter.

Sun Pharma’s net profit, as per PhillipCapital estimates, is likely to decline 3% year-on-year. MOFSL, on the other hand, estimates Sun Pharma’s net profit to decline 4.8% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key things to watch out for Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) say they will watch out for overall R&D spend over the next 12-15 months. Also, progress on clinical trials related to additional indication for Sun Pharma’s product Illumya, will also be keenly watched for.

Besides, the management's comments on pricing pressure in the US, new product launches will be watched out for.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!