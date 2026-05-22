Sun Pharma Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 26% YoY to ₹2,714 crore; recommends final dividend of ₹5 for FY26

Sun Pharma Q4 results 2026: Pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday, 22 May, reported a 26.24% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to ₹2,714.03 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, Sun Pharma's profit was ₹2,149.88 crore.