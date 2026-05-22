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Sun Pharma Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 26% YoY to ₹2,714 crore; recommends final dividend of ₹5 for FY26

Sun Pharma Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 26% YoY to 2,714 crore; recommends final dividend of 5 for FY26

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 May 2026, 03:02 PM IST
Sun Pharma Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 26% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,714 crore; recommends final dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 for FY26
Sun Pharma Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 26% YoY to ₹2,714 crore; recommends final dividend of ₹5 for FY26(REUTERS)
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Sun Pharma Q4 results 2026: Pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday, 22 May, reported a 26.24% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to 2,714.03 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, Sun Pharma's profit was 2,149.88 crore.

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However, on a sequential or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Sun Pharma's consolidated profit fell 19.44%, as in Q3FY26, the pharma company's profit was 3,368.81 crore.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsSun Pharma Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 26% YoY to ₹2,714 crore; recommends final dividend of ₹5 for FY26
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