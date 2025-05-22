Sun Pharma Q4 Results: Profit declines 19% YoY; declares dividend of ₹5.50

Sun Pharma Q4 Results: Pharmaceutical major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday, May 22, reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q4FY25 consolidated profit to ₹2,153.93 crore against a profit of ₹2,658.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue from operations, however, increased 8 per cent YoY to ₹12,958.84 crore from ₹11,982.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA for the quarter under review increased 22 per cent to ₹3,716 crore from ₹3,035 crore in Q4FY24. Margin climbed 340 bps YoY to 28.7 per cent from 25.3 per cent.