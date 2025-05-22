Subscribe

Sun Pharma Q4 Results: Profit declines 19% YoY; declares dividend of ₹5.50

Sun Pharma Q4 Results: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 19% YoY decline in Q4FY25 profit at 2,153.93 crore. However, total revenue rose 8% YoY to 12,958.84 crore, and EBITDA increased 22% to 3,716 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 May 2025, 05:14 PM IST
Sun Pharma Q4 Results: Sun Pharma's consolidated profit declined 19% YoY to ₹2,153.93 crore.(Pixabay)

Sun Pharma Q4 Results: Pharmaceutical major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday, May 22, reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q4FY25 consolidated profit to 2,153.93 crore against a profit of 2,658.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue from operations, however, increased 8 per cent YoY to 12,958.84 crore from 11,982.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA for the quarter under review increased 22 per cent to 3,716 crore from 3,035 crore in Q4FY24. Margin climbed 340 bps YoY to 28.7 per cent from 25.3 per cent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
