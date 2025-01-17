Sun Pharma sets board meeting date to consider Q3 results 2025, interim dividend

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is set to release its Q3 earnings for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, on Friday, January 31. The board will review and decide on the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, as stated by the company in a filing with the exchange.

If the interim dividend is announced, it will be paid to the equity shareholders of the company listed on the Register of Members as of January 31, 2025, which is the record date for this purpose.

Since July 17, 2001, Sun Pharma has announced 31 dividends, according to Trendlyne data. Sun Pharma indicated an equity dividend of ₹13.50 per share throughout the last 12 months. The dividend yield of Sun Pharma is 0.76% at the current share price of ₹1782.1000.

Sun Pharma announced a 28% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,040 crore for the September quarter, driven by strong sales in various markets, including India and the US. The pharmaceutical giant reported a net profit of ₹2,375 crore for the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income increased to ₹13,645 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹12,486 crore during the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing from the Mumbai-based company. Domestic formulation sales reached ₹4,265 crore in the September quarter, representing an 11% increase compared to the same timeframe last fiscal year.

The company indicated that its formulation sales in the US were USD 517 million for the July-September period, reflecting a 20% rise over the same quarter of the previous year. These sales contributed approximately 33% to the overall consolidated sales.

On Friday, Sun Pharma share price was trading over 1% higher at ₹1,786.70 apiece on the BSE.