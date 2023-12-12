Sun Pharma share price declines as it revises bid to buy balance Taro stake
Stock market Today- Sun Pharma increased its bid to purchase the outstanding shares of its US subsidiary, Taro Pharma from $38 per share to $43 per share in cash. This move is part of Sun Pharma's strategic plan, announced in May, to acquire 100% ownership of Taro.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price having gained 56% in last six months however declined 1.91% in intraday trades on Tuesday. Sun Pharma remains in focus on its plans to acquire 100% ownership in its US subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.
