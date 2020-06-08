Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Sun Pharma share price down 0.16% at 10:45 today

Shares of Sun Pharma were down -0.16% at 10:45 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Sun Pharma shares traded -0.16% lower at 493.35, giving it a market capitalization of 1,18,296.29 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.35% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Healthcare was down -0.5%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 1.16%, DRREDDY fell 1.26%, and LUPIN fell 0.13%.

At day's low, Sun Pharma shares fell as much as -1.82% to 485.15, after opening at 498.70. Sun Pharma shares had closed at 494.15 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 485.15 to 499.35 on BSE.

On BSE, Sun Pharma shares had a 52-week high of 510.55 on Jun 05, 2020 and a 52-week low of 315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Sun Pharma shares have traded in a range of 434.25 to 510.55 while in the last week, between 458.60 to 510.55. 1.37 Lakh shares of Sun Pharma were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Sun Pharma had posted standalone revenues of 2836.08 crore and profits of 1155.85 crore.

