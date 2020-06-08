Sun Pharma share price down 0.16% at 10:45 today

Sun Pharma share price down 0.16% at 10:45 today1 min read . 10:48 AM IST
In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.35% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.
Shares of Sun Pharma were down -0.16% at 10:45 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Sun Pharma shares traded -0.16% lower at ₹493.35, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,18,296.29 crore.
The S&P BSE Healthcare was down -0.5%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 1.16%, DRREDDY fell 1.26%, and LUPIN fell 0.13%.
At day's low, Sun Pharma shares fell as much as -1.82% to ₹485.15, after opening at ₹498.70. Sun Pharma shares had closed at ₹494.15 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹485.15 to ₹499.35 on BSE.
On BSE, Sun Pharma shares had a 52-week high of ₹510.55 on Jun 05, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Sun Pharma shares have traded in a range of ₹434.25 to ₹510.55 while in the last week, between ₹458.60 to ₹510.55. 1.37 Lakh shares of Sun Pharma were traded on the BSE today.
In the Mar - 20 quarter, Sun Pharma had posted standalone revenues of ₹2836.08 crore and profits of ₹1155.85 crore.
