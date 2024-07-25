Sun Pharma share price hits 52-week high, despite getting sued by Australia’s Mayne Pharma, over patent infringement

The stocks of Sun Pharma were trading in the green, up 2.26 per cent at 1656.30 on July 25, at 2:13 pm, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 3,97,212.20 crore, as BSE.

Shivangini
Published25 Jul 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Sun Pharma share price hits 52-week high, despite getting sued by Australia's Mayne Pharma, over patent infringement
Sun Pharma share price hits 52-week high, despite getting sued by Australia’s Mayne Pharma, over patent infringement

Sun Pharmaceutical's share price hit its 52-week high on July 25, 2024, at 1,658.00, on NSE. Mayne Pharma has initiated legal action against India's Sun Pharma, alleging patent infringements related to a menopause treatment for vaginal pain, the Australian pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for New Jersey, claims Sun Pharma violated all 20 patents listed in the FDA's Orange Book for IMVEXXY, a vaginal insert designed to alleviate pain during intercourse post-menopause.

The stocks of Sun Pharma were trading in the green, up 2.26 per cent at 1656.30 on July 25, at 2:13 pm, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 3,97,212.20 crore, as BSE.

Orange Book-listed patents have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are considered safe for use.

Mayne Pharma stated the lawsuit was prompted by a notification that Sun Pharma had submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) to the FDA, seeking approval to market a generic version of IMVEXXY.

An ANDA is a request to the health regulator for approval to produce a previously licensed drug in the United States. These applications do not require the applicant to conduct clinical trials.

Sun Pharma has yet to respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The complaint from Mayne Pharma also noted that Sun Pharma filed a Paragraph IV certification, challenging the validity or applicability of IMVEXXY's patents listed in the Orange Book.

This "formally initiates the litigation process under the Hatch-Waxman Act and triggers a 30-month stay of any potential FDA approval for Sun Pharma's ANDA," Mayne Pharma said in a statement.

IMVEXXY, which is distributed by TherapeuticsMD, received FDA approval in 2018.

Sun Pharma's woes continue

In another related development to Sun Pharma, the company challenged the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) demand notices of 2005. The company was directed to deposit the overcharged principal amount of 2,15,62,077 for the period April 1996 to July 2003 and the interest on this amount ( 2,49,46,256) for Roscilox, a brand of a Cloxacillin-based drug formulation.

The Supreme Court has dismissed pharmaceutical major Sun Pharma's plea against a demand notice of 4.65 crore raised by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to recover the amount overcharged by the company for anti-bacterial infection drug Roscilox.

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 02:23 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSun Pharma share price hits 52-week high, despite getting sued by Australia’s Mayne Pharma, over patent infringement

