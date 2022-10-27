Sun Pharma shares reclaim four-digit mark after 7 long years

Sun Pharma shares reclaim four-digit mark after 7 long years2 min read . 04:31 PM IST
- Sun Pharma shares have gained more than 19% in 2022 (YTD) so far
Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rallied more than 3% to ₹1,013 apiece, hitting a multi-year high and crossing the ₹1,000 mark which the stock was last seen hovering around in March 2015 on the BSE in Thursday's afternoon deals.
The drugmaker is scheduled to announce its earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 of the current fiscal year or Q2 FY23 next week on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Global brokerage BNP Paribas in an earnings preview note on the Indian pharma industry said that it believes Sun Pharma should benefit from operating leverage, with continued scale-up of the specialty business.
"We project our Indian pharma and healthcare coverage universe to report aggregate c6% y-y revenue growth and c11% y-y earnings decline in 2QFY23. In the pharma space, we expect revenue growth to be largely led by domestic formulation segment. In the healthcare space, we expect hospitals occupancy levels to show improvement while diagnostics would be impacted by high base due Covid related business. We continue to like Sun Pharma in pharma," BNP Paribas added.
The brokerage expects Sun Pharma's US business to grow in low single-digit QoQ led by ramp-up of Winlevi and Pentasa ER. Domestic formulation to grow in high single-digit YoY. EBITDA margin to sustain above 25% with ramp-up of specialty revenue in the US.
“It still remains to be seen if companies derive any tangible long-term benefits from the digital initiatives over the past two years. In our view, amidst the challenges in the US and supply chain disruptions, a sustained domestic recovery becomes an even more important monitorable for investors. Within our pharma coverage, Cipla and Sun Pharma are our top picks," said Kotak Securities.
In Q2FY23, Pharma sector is expected to be benefitted by factors like currency depreciation, fall in raw material prices, low crude prices and correction in shipping prices could add to revenue growth and improvement in gross margins, as per analysts.
Drugmaker Sun Pharma reported a net profit of ₹2,061 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, 2022 or Q1 whereas revenue from operations increased over 11% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹10,761.7 crore.
