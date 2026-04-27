Sun Pharma share price rises 5% on acquisition of US-based Organon. What should investors do?

Sun Pharma share price rose as much as 5% to ₹1,704 in Monday's trading session after the company announced a mega deal with US-listed Organon.

The largest drug-maker stock opened at ₹1,625 today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,620 on Friday last week.

Sun Pharma-Organon deal In an exchange filing on Monday, Sun Pharma said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire US-listed Organon. The deal is aimed at driving sustained long-term value creation and leveraging complementary portfolios to strengthen its business position.

Sun Pharma said it will acquire 100% of Organon’s outstanding equity at an enterprise value of $11.75 billion, according to an exchange filing.

Organon is a global healthcare firm that was spun off from Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) in 2021. It has built a strong reputation and trust among healthcare professionals, patients, regulators, and other stakeholders.

According to the filing, Sun Pharma plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of available cash resources and committed financing from banks. The transaction will be effected by a merger of Organon with a subsidiary of Sun Pharma, with Organon surviving the merger.

The proposed acquisition aligns with Sun Pharma’s strategy to expand its Innovative Medicines business. The combined entity will strengthen its position in the established brands and branded generics segment, while also enabling Sun Pharma to enter the biosimilars space as a top-10 global player.

Organon’s portfolio, global presence, and strong stakeholder relationships are expected to complement Sun Pharma’s existing capabilities and support long-term value creation.

The deal has received approval from the Boards of Directors of both Sun Pharma and Organon. It remains subject to standard closing conditions, including necessary regulatory clearances and approval from Organon’s shareholders.

“This transaction represents a significant opportunity for Sun Pharma to build on its vision of Reaching People and Touching Lives. Organon’s portfolio, capabilities and global reach are highly complementary to our own, and we believe that bringing the two organisations together can create a stronger and more diversified platform. We have deep respect for Organon’s mission and look forward to building on its legacy while driving sustainable long‑term growth," said Dilip Shanghvi, Executive Chairman of Sun Pharma.

Sun Pharma share price - Should you buy or sell? Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, believes that Sun Pharma's long-term strategic rationale remains compelling, execution and integration risks, along with Organon’s relatively moderate growth profile, need to be monitored.

“Overall, for long-term investors, the outlook remains positive, but given the deal size and gestation period, a gradual accumulation approach on market corrections would be more prudent than aggressive buying at current levels,” she said.

On the technical outlook, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Sun Pharma has been consolidating in a broad 69-week range between 1571 and 1832, indicating prolonged equilibrium between demand and supply on the higher timeframe.

Jain further noted that price structure remains sideways, with no clear directional bias emerging yet. A decisive breakout beyond this range—preferably on a weekly closing basis and backed by strong volume expansion—will be required to signal the next trend.

“The stock is likely to continue oscillating within the band. Notably, repeated failure of bears to sustain below the 1571–1550 support zone could trigger a mean-reversion move toward the upper boundary near 1832, offering a range-bound trading opportunity,” Jain added.