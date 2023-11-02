Sun Pharma share price was trading in green on Thursday's session after the company's Q2 results surpassed street's estimation both on the profit and revenue front on Wednesday. Sun Pharma shares today opened at an intraday high of ₹1,130.80 apiece on BSE . According to technical analysts, pharma stocks are in buzz and Sun Pharma share price is also showing strength in today session. Prices have smartly recovered after Tuesday sell off and on weekly chart formation hammer is visible. ₹1,100 seems immediate support whereas ₹1,180 can be expected in near term. At 12:00 IST, Sun Pharma share price was trading at ₹1,126.75 per share, up 0.95%.

Sun Pharma posted a 5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,375.5 crore for the July-September quarter versus ₹2,262.22 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its revenue rose over 11% YoY to ₹12,192 crore in the quarter under review as against ₹10,952.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter rose nearly 8% on year to ₹3,179.30 crore as compared to ₹2,956.5 crore in the year-ago period. However, the operating margin contracted by 91 basis points to 26.08% in Q2 against 27 percent in the year-ago period.

Brokerages claim that the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Q2 results either met or nearly exceeded their estimates. Brokerages have therefore maintained their "buy" rating for the stock and revised their target price for Sun Pharma shares. Let's look at the analysis and estimates for brokerages moving forward.

According to the brokerage, Sun Pharma's 2QFY24 financial performance was in line. Both its specialised and branded generics divisions saw strong growth. It still pursues the following goals with its initiatives: increasing the number of prescriptions written for specialised goods that are commercialised; filing new products; and conducting clinical studies for products that are still in development.

"The company is is well-positioned to reinforce its specialty franchise through the addition of new products, the expansion of its reach, and the superior implementation of its existing products. It continues to outperform both in the branded generics market of India (DF) and other emerging markets.

We retain our estimates for FY24/FY25. We continue to value Sun Pharma at 26x12M forward earnings to arrive at our target price of ₹1,310. Reiterate BUY," the brokerage said.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

Sun Pharma's Q2FY24 was in line with consensus, according to the brokerage. The US showed reduced gRevlimid, but was offset by India (+11% YoY), EM, and RoW. An impressive 77.1% gross margin translated into an in-line 26.4% EBITDA margin.

“We are more confident on SUNP’s potential given: i) Steady Q2 even as opex rose sharply and gRevlimid dipped. ii) Much-awaited India recovery seems to materialise as it gains share and posts double-digit growth. iii) Specialty seems to be progressing well, shall see Winlevi + Sezaby boost from FY25 and potential approval of deuruxolitinib by FY26. iv) Halol products have started to regain share and Mohali shall gradually inch toward normalcy. Rolling over to Q2FY26, retain ‘BUY’ with ₹1,330 target price (from ₹1,320)," said the brokerage.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Brokerage refers to Sun Pharma Q2 results as a well-rounded performance.According to the brokerage's analysis, Sun Pharma reported an excellent 2QFY24 despite the negative effects of the Mohali consent decree, sequentially lower gRevlimid sales, and greater R&D spends. With the exception of Taro, sales in every category exceeded or matched estimates.

"Despite baking in a further increase in R&D spends, we expect Sun Pharma to report a healthy 190 bps EBITDA margin expansion over FY2023-26E, led by higher profitability in specialty and better domestic productivity. Accordingly, we forecast an adjusted EPS CAGR of 13% over FY2023-26E.

We retain our ADD rating on Sun Pharma with a revised FV of Rs1,280. Sun Pharma stays our top pick in the pharma sector," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

