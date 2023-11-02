Sun Pharma share price rises as Q2 results surpass street estimates; here's why brokerages are bullish on the stock
Sun Pharma shares rise after Q2 results beat estimates on profit and revenue front. Brokerages maintain 'buy' rating for Sun Pharma.
Sun Pharma share price was trading in green on Thursday's session after the company's Q2 results surpassed street's estimation both on the profit and revenue front on Wednesday. Sun Pharma shares today opened at an intraday high of ₹1,130.80 apiece on BSE. According to technical analysts, pharma stocks are in buzz and Sun Pharma share price is also showing strength in today session. Prices have smartly recovered after Tuesday sell off and on weekly chart formation hammer is visible. ₹1,100 seems immediate support whereas ₹1,180 can be expected in near term. At 12:00 IST, Sun Pharma share price was trading at ₹1,126.75 per share, up 0.95%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started