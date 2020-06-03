Shares of Sun Pharma were up +1.19% at 10:46 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Sun Pharma shares traded +1.19% higher at ₹478.85, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,14,889.32 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.28% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 1.1%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 1.54%, DRREDDY rose 1.8%, and LUPIN rose 1.65%.

At day's high, Sun Pharma shares rose as much as 1.79% to ₹481.65, after opening at ₹475.00. Sun Pharma shares had closed at ₹473.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹474.00 to ₹481.65 on BSE.

On BSE, Sun Pharma shares had a 52-week high of ₹504.85 on Apr 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Sun Pharma shares have traded in a range of ₹434.25 to ₹484.70 while in the last week, between ₹444.75 to ₹484.70. 0.77 Lakh shares of Sun Pharma were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Sun Pharma had posted standalone revenues of ₹2836.08 crore and profits of ₹1155.85 crore.

