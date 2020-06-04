Shares of Sun Pharma were up +2.66% at 11:45 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Sun Pharma shares traded +2.66% higher at ₹488.70, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,17,252.60 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.55% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 1.6%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 1.13%, DRREDDY rose 1.33%, and LUPIN rose 2.54%.

At day's high, Sun Pharma shares rose as much as 3.66% to ₹493.45, after opening at ₹474.00. Sun Pharma shares had closed at ₹476.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹472.40 to ₹493.45 on BSE.

On BSE, Sun Pharma shares had a 52-week high of ₹504.85 on Apr 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Sun Pharma shares have traded in a range of ₹434.25 to ₹493.45 while in the last week, between ₹458.60 to ₹493.45. 3.31 Lakh shares of Sun Pharma were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Sun Pharma had posted standalone revenues of ₹2836.08 crore and profits of ₹1155.85 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via