Sun Pharma share price up 2.66% at 11:45 today
Shares of Sun Pharma were up +2.66% at 11:45 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market

Sun Pharma share price up 2.66% at 11:45 today

1 min read . 11:48 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 1.6%

Shares of Sun Pharma were up +2.66% at 11:45 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Sun Pharma shares traded +2.66% higher at 488.70, giving it a market capitalization of 1,17,252.60 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.55% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 1.6%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 1.13%, DRREDDY rose 1.33%, and LUPIN rose 2.54%.

At day's high, Sun Pharma shares rose as much as 3.66% to 493.45, after opening at 474.00. Sun Pharma shares had closed at 476.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 472.40 to 493.45 on BSE.

On BSE, Sun Pharma shares had a 52-week high of 504.85 on Apr 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of 315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Sun Pharma shares have traded in a range of 434.25 to 493.45 while in the last week, between 458.60 to 493.45. 3.31 Lakh shares of Sun Pharma were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Sun Pharma had posted standalone revenues of 2836.08 crore and profits of 1155.85 crore.

