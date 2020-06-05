Shares of Sun Pharma were up +2.47% at 09:48 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Sun Pharma shares traded +2.47% higher at ₹507.25, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,21,763.24 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.69% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 1.1%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 0.51%, DRREDDY rose 0.38%, and LUPIN rose 0.24%.

At day's high, Sun Pharma shares rose as much as 2.79% to ₹508.80, after opening at ₹500.00. Sun Pharma shares had closed at ₹495.00 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹498.25 to ₹508.80 on BSE.

On BSE, Sun Pharma shares had a 52-week high of ₹508.8 on Jun 05, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Sun Pharma shares have traded in a range of ₹434.25 to ₹508.80 while in the last week, between ₹458.60 to ₹508.80. 1.83 Lakh shares of Sun Pharma were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Sun Pharma had posted standalone revenues of ₹2836.08 crore and profits of ₹1155.85 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via