Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Sun Pharma share price up 2.47% at 09:48 today

Shares of Sun Pharma were up +2.47% at 09:48 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Sun Pharma shares traded +2.47% higher at 507.25, giving it a market capitalization of 1,21,763.24 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.69% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 1.1%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 0.51%, DRREDDY rose 0.38%, and LUPIN rose 0.24%.

At day's high, Sun Pharma shares rose as much as 2.79% to 508.80, after opening at 500.00. Sun Pharma shares had closed at 495.00 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 498.25 to 508.80 on BSE.

On BSE, Sun Pharma shares had a 52-week high of 508.8 on Jun 05, 2020 and a 52-week low of 315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Sun Pharma shares have traded in a range of 434.25 to 508.80 while in the last week, between 458.60 to 508.80. 1.83 Lakh shares of Sun Pharma were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Sun Pharma had posted standalone revenues of 2836.08 crore and profits of 1155.85 crore.

