OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sun Pharma shares fall after Q4 loss. Here's what analysts recommend
Listen to this article

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plunged by over 4% in Tuesday's deals to 851 apiece on the BSE the drug firm's consolidated net loss stood at 2,277 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, mainly on account of a one-time exceptional loss.

The Mumbai-based drug major on Monday reported a net profit of 894 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21. Consolidated sales from operations stood at 9,386 crore in the fourth quarter. The company's revenue sales from operations stood at 8,464 crore in the year-ago period.

During the period under review, Sun Pharma said it incurred a one-time cost of 56 crore for restructuring operations in certain countries. Total loss cited as an exceptional item during the fourth quarter, stood at 3,936 crore. 

“We remain positive on Sun’s long-term outlook considering strong India business, scale-up in specialty sales and focus on margin expansion through superior revenue mix and operational efficiency. However, recent rise in the stock price has partially factored in the near-term upside," said ICICI Securities in a note. The brokerage has downgraded the pharma stock's rating to Add from Buy with a revised target price of 961 per share.

Analysts at nother domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal remains positive on Sun Pharma shares on the back of a strong outperformance in the branded Generics segments of DF/RoW/EMs, scale-up of the specialty portfolio, and niche launches in the US generics segment. It has maintained its Buy rating with target price of 1,040.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 3 per equity share. The board has also approved the reappointment of Dilip Shanghvi as the Managing Director for a further term of 5 years with effect from April.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout