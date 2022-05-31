Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plunged by over 4% in Tuesday's deals to ₹851 apiece on the BSE the drug firm's consolidated net loss stood at ₹2,277 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, mainly on account of a one-time exceptional loss.

The Mumbai-based drug major on Monday reported a net profit of ₹894 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21. Consolidated sales from operations stood at ₹9,386 crore in the fourth quarter. The company's revenue sales from operations stood at ₹8,464 crore in the year-ago period.

During the period under review, Sun Pharma said it incurred a one-time cost of ₹56 crore for restructuring operations in certain countries. Total loss cited as an exceptional item during the fourth quarter, stood at ₹3,936 crore.

“We remain positive on Sun’s long-term outlook considering strong India business, scale-up in specialty sales and focus on margin expansion through superior revenue mix and operational efficiency. However, recent rise in the stock price has partially factored in the near-term upside," said ICICI Securities in a note. The brokerage has downgraded the pharma stock's rating to Add from Buy with a revised target price of ₹961 per share.

Analysts at nother domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal remains positive on Sun Pharma shares on the back of a strong outperformance in the branded Generics segments of DF/RoW/EMs, scale-up of the specialty portfolio, and niche launches in the US generics segment. It has maintained its Buy rating with target price of ₹1,040.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share. The board has also approved the reappointment of Dilip Shanghvi as the Managing Director for a further term of 5 years with effect from April.

