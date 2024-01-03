Sun Pharma shares rise a percent to hit 52-week high, here’s why
Sun Pharma stock has gained nearly 23.78% in the last six months and 29.28% in the last one year.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited witnessed a nearly 1% increase in its shares, reaching a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,304 in the initial trading hours on January 3. This surge followed the company's announcement of acquiring an Israel-based firm.
