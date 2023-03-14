Sun Pharma shares: Jefferies bullish post recent acquisition, recommends as top stock pick1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 09:33 AM IST
- Sun Pharma's acquisition of Concert adds a complementary derma product to the existing specialty portfolio, said Jefferies
Sun Pharma's acquisition of Concert adds a complementary derma product to the existing specialty portfolio, said global brokerage Jefferies. The grug major has completed the acquisition of US-based Concert Pharmaceuticals. In January, the Mumbai-based company inked a pact to acquire Concert in a $ 576 million deal.
