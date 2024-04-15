Sun Pharmaceutical: 2 key reasons why HSBC expects 16% upside despite regulatory challenges
Stock Market Today: Sun Pharmaceutical industries share price has declined 4-5% in 2 trading sessions following OAI status determined by the USFDA for its Dadra Plant. Here are 2 key reasons why HSBC expects 16% upside despite regulatory woes.
Stock Market Today- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price has decline 4-5% in last two trading sessions on regulatory concerns. The US drug regulator (USFDA) post conducting an inspection at Sun Pharma's Dadra facility from December 4,2023 till December 15, 2024 have now determined the inspection classification status of this facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI).
