Shares of SUN Pharmaceutical Industries were up +0.93% at 10:48 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares traded +0.93% higher at ₹463.50, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,11,206.43 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.05% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.21%.

The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 1.6%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 2.47%, DRREDDY rose 2.4%, and LUPIN fell 2.59%.

At day's high, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares rose as much as 2.09% to ₹468.85, after opening at ₹459.50. SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares had closed at ₹459.25 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹458.75 to ₹468.85 on BSE.

On BSE, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares had a 52-week high of ₹504.85 on Apr 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares have traded in a range of ₹434.25 to ₹484.95 while in the last week, between ₹443.10 to ₹475.65. 1.21 Lakh shares of SUN Pharmaceutical Industries were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries had posted standalone revenues of ₹2836.08 crore and profits of ₹1155.85 crore.

