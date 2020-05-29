Subscribe
Home > Markets > Stock Markets > SUN Pharmaceutical Industries share price up 0.93% at 10:48 today
SUN Pharmaceutical Industries share price up 0.93% at 10:48 today

1 min read . 10:56 AM IST Mint Analytics ( with inputs from POPPER )

The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 1.6%

Shares of SUN Pharmaceutical Industries were up +0.93% at 10:48 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares traded +0.93% higher at 463.50, giving it a market capitalization of 1,11,206.43 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.05% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.21%.

The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 1.6%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 2.47%, DRREDDY rose 2.4%, and LUPIN fell 2.59%.

At day's high, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares rose as much as 2.09% to 468.85, after opening at 459.50. SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares had closed at 459.25 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 458.75 to 468.85 on BSE.

On BSE, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares had a 52-week high of 504.85 on Apr 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of 315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares have traded in a range of 434.25 to 484.95 while in the last week, between 443.10 to 475.65. 1.21 Lakh shares of SUN Pharmaceutical Industries were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries had posted standalone revenues of 2836.08 crore and profits of 1155.85 crore.

