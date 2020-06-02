Home >Markets >Stock Markets >SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. share price up 2.15% at 14:47 today

Shares of Sun Pharma were up +2.15% at 14:47 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Sun Pharma shares traded +2.15% higher at 475.15, giving it a market capitalization of 1,13,809.64 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.45% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 0.9%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 0.1%, DRREDDY fell 1.33%, and LUPIN rose 2.4%.

At day's high, Sun Pharma shares rose as much as 3.4% to 480.95, after opening at 471.00. Sun Pharma shares had closed at 465.15 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 469.25 to 480.95 on BSE.

On BSE, Sun Pharma shares had a 52-week high of 504.85 on Apr 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of 315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Sun Pharma shares have traded in a range of 434.25 to 484.70 while in the last week, between 443.10 to 484.70. 4.70 Lakh shares of Sun Pharma were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Sun Pharma had posted standalone revenues of 2836.08 crore and profits of 1155.85 crore.

