Shares of Sun Pharma were up +2.15% at 14:47 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Sun Pharma shares traded +2.15% higher at ₹475.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,13,809.64 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.45% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 0.9%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 0.1%, DRREDDY fell 1.33%, and LUPIN rose 2.4%.

At day's high, Sun Pharma shares rose as much as 3.4% to ₹480.95, after opening at ₹471.00. Sun Pharma shares had closed at ₹465.15 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹469.25 to ₹480.95 on BSE.

On BSE, Sun Pharma shares had a 52-week high of ₹504.85 on Apr 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Sun Pharma shares have traded in a range of ₹434.25 to ₹484.70 while in the last week, between ₹443.10 to ₹484.70. 4.70 Lakh shares of Sun Pharma were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Sun Pharma had posted standalone revenues of ₹2836.08 crore and profits of ₹1155.85 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via