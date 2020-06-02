SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. share price up 2.15% at 14:47 today

On BSE, Sun Pharma shares had a 52-week high of ₹504.85 on Apr 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Sun Pharma shares have traded in a range of ₹434.25 to ₹484.70 while in the last week, between ₹443.10 to ₹484.70. 4.70 Lakh shares of Sun Pharma were traded on the BSE today.