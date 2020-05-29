Home > Markets > Stock Markets > SUN Pharmaceutical Industries share price up 3.53% at closing today

Shares of SUN Pharmaceutical Industries were up +3.53% at closing today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares traded +3.53% higher at 475.45, giving it a market capitalization of 1,14,073.56 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.69% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.95%.

The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 2.3%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 4.37%, DRREDDY rose 4.76%, and LUPIN fell 1.32%.

At dayâs high, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares rose as much as 4.83% to 481.45, after opening at 459.50. SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares had closed at 459.25 in the previous session. In todayâs session, the company's shares traded in the range of 458.75 to 481.45 on BSE.

On BSE, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares had a 52-week high of 504.85 on Apr 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of 315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares have traded in a range of 434.25 to 484.95 while in the last week, between 443.10 to 481.45. 4.23 Lakh shares of SUN Pharmaceutical Industries were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries had posted standalone revenues of 2836.08 crore and profits of 1155.85 crore.

