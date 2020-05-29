SUN Pharmaceutical Industries share price up 3.53% at closing today

SUN Pharmaceutical Industries share price up 3.53% at closing today1 min read . 06:51 PM IST
The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 2.3%
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 2.3%
Shares of SUN Pharmaceutical Industries were up +3.53% at closing today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares traded +3.53% higher at ₹475.45, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,14,073.56 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.69% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.95%.
Shares of SUN Pharmaceutical Industries were up +3.53% at closing today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares traded +3.53% higher at ₹475.45, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,14,073.56 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.69% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.95%.
The S&P BSE Healthcare was up 2.3%. Among related stocks, AUROPHARMA rose 4.37%, DRREDDY rose 4.76%, and LUPIN fell 1.32%.
At dayâs high, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares rose as much as 4.83% to ₹481.45, after opening at ₹459.50. SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares had closed at ₹459.25 in the previous session. In todayâs session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹458.75 to ₹481.45 on BSE.
On BSE, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares had a 52-week high of ₹504.85 on Apr 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹315.2 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries shares have traded in a range of ₹434.25 to ₹484.95 while in the last week, between ₹443.10 to ₹481.45. 4.23 Lakh shares of SUN Pharmaceutical Industries were traded on the BSE today.
In the Mar - 20 quarter, SUN Pharmaceutical Industries had posted standalone revenues of ₹2836.08 crore and profits of ₹1155.85 crore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated