Sun TV’s real worries go beyond the family feud—its business woes run deep
Sun TV’s recent family conflict only adds to the company’s list of woes in the past few years. Now, Dayanidhi Maran’s legal claims against his brother, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, could not only reshape the company’s future but also hurt its already challenged business.
Investors of Sun TV Network Ltd got spooked last week when news of a family feud surfaced. Dayanidhi Maran, a former member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, in a 10 June legal notice accused his brother Kalanithi Maran, chairman of Sun Group, of fraudulently acquiring control of Sun TV. Since then, the Sun TV stock has corrected by more than 3%.