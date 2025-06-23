Sun TV’s real worries go beyond the family feud—its business woes run deep

Dayanidhi has accused Kalanithi of abusing the family’s emotional state at the time to transfer Sun TV shares to his name at sharply discounted prices. He has called for the company’s shareholding to be reverted to its earlier state. That would cut Kalanithi’s estimated ₹18,000 crore (about $2 billion) stake in Sun TV to zero and shift the company’s control to Dayanidhi and their cousin M.K. Stalin (Tamil Nadu’s chief minister) as well as their siblings.