Sun TV Network declares interim dividend, FIIs raise stake in Q3

The shares of Sun TV Network closed today on the NSE at ₹424.30 apiece, down by 1.46% from the previous close of ₹430.60. The stock recorded a total volume average of 2,66,195 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 7.36% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 13.13% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹568.50 on (10-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹402.55 on (23-June-2022). Sun TV Network has announced an equity dividend of 275.00% at a face value of ₹5, or ₹13.75 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. At the current share price of ₹424.30, this generates a dividend yield of 3.25%.