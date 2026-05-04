Tamil Nadu election results impact: Why have Sun TV Network shares crashed over 9% today?

Tamil Nadu election results: Shares of Sun TV Network crashed 9.5% to the day's low of ₹547.55 apiece after the early trends for Tamil Nadu election results signalled that Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could emerge as the single largest party, defeating the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Sun TV Network shares hit the day's low of ₹547.55 on the BSE as against its last closing price of ₹605, down 9.49%.
Sun TV, part of the Sun Group, is led by Indian billionaire media proprietor Kalanithi Maran — who is closely related to DMK leaders. Maran is the grandnephew of DMK president M Karunanidhi and nephew of the current chief minister MK Stalin.
Chief Minister Stalin himself trailed behind TVK's little-known VS Babu in the Kolathur segment here, as per EC updates. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin was behind TVK's D Selvam in Chepauk-Thiruvalikeni, according to EC data posted on its website.
If Vijay's party crosses the majority mark of 118 seats, it would be a new history with no parallels. No party, just two years after its founding, has managed to assume power in TN.
Going ahead, Sun TV's share price outlook remains sideways to negative as the core business continues to face challenges from weak advertising growth and OTT-led audience migration.
Unless there is a visible improvement in revenue growth, content monetisation and capital allocation, the stock may struggle to command a higher multiple, said Dasani.
"Dividend yield and cash on books can offer some downside cushion, but they are not enough to drive sustained upside. Investors should therefore avoid chasing declines purely on valuation comfort and wait for clearer evidence of business revival," he added.
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Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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