Tamil Nadu election results impact: Why have Sun TV Network shares crashed over 9% today?

Tamil Nadu election results: Shares of Sun TV Network crashed 9.5% to the day's low of ₹547.55 apiece after the early trends for Tamil Nadu election results signalled that Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could emerge as the single largest party, defeating the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Sun TV Network shares hit the day's low of ₹547.55 on the BSE as against its last closing price of ₹605, down 9.49%.
Sun TV, part of the Sun Group, is led by Indian billionaire media proprietor Kalanithi Maran — who is closely related to DMK leaders. Maran is the grandnephew of DMK president M Karunanidhi and nephew of the current chief minister MK Stalin.
Chief Minister Stalin himself trailed behind TVK's little-known VS Babu in the Kolathur segment here, as per EC updates. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin was behind TVK's D Selvam in Chepauk-Thiruvalikeni, according to EC data posted on its website.
If Vijay's party crosses the majority mark of 118 seats, it would be a new history with no parallels. No party, just two years after its founding, has managed to assume power in TN.
Going ahead, Sun TV's share price outlook remains sideways to negative as the core business continues to face challenges from weak advertising growth and OTT-led audience migration.
Unless there is a visible improvement in revenue growth, content monetisation and capital allocation, the stock may struggle to command a higher multiple, said Dasani.
"Dividend yield and cash on books can offer some downside cushion, but they are not enough to drive sustained upside. Investors should therefore avoid chasing declines purely on valuation comfort and wait for clearer evidence of business revival," he added.
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