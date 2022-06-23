Sun TV among stocks part of NSE's F&O ban list for today2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 07:47 AM IST
- RBL Bank, and Indiabulls Housing Finance continue to be under the F&O stock ban list
A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, June 22, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.