Sundar Iyer buys stake in this realty stock that has surged 80% in YTD

Sundar Iyer portfolio: Ace investor of the Indian stock market, Vanaja Sundar Iyer, has bought a stake in Suraj Estate Developers Ltd. The investor bought these stakes during the April to June 2024 quarter in the name of his company, SI Investments and Broking Private Limited. As per the shareholding pattern of Suraj Estate Developers Limited for Q1FY25, SI Investments and Broking Private Limited's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the real estate company.

In this latest shareholding of the realty company, Sudar Iyer owns a 1.02 percent stake in Suraj Estate Developers in the name of SI Investments and Broking Private Limited. Sundar Iyer has been the director of SI Investments and Broking Private Limited for the whole time.

Sundar Iyer shareholding in Suraj Estate Developers As mentioned above, Sundar Iyer has invested in Suraj Estate Developers Limited in the name of one of his companies, SI Investments and Broking Private Limited. In the shareholding pattern of Suraj Estate Developers for the April to June 2024 quarter, the ace Indian investor owns 4,50,502 Suraj Estate shares or a 1.02 percent stake in the company. In the March 2024 quarter, SI Investments and Broking Private Limited was missing from the list of individual public shareholders of the company.

This means, Sundar Iyer bought fresh company shares in the recently ended June 2024 quarter. However, it would be difficult to establish whether Sundar Iyer bought all these shares in one go or he accumulated these shares in a calibrated manner. Establishing that the ace investor bought all these shares in Q1FY25 is also difficult. He might have owned some company shares at the end of the March 2024 quarter, but his net shareholding was below one percent. In the recently ended June 2024 quarter, he bought some more company shares, and finally, it crossed one percent of the company's total paid-up capital.

As per the exchange rules, a listed company has to mention the names of each and every individual shareholder who owns one percent of more stake in the company.

Suraj Estate Developers share price history In one month, Suraj Estate Developers share price has surged from ₹430 to ₹607 apiece on NSE, logging over 40 percent rise in this period. In the last six months, Suraj Estate Developers shares have shot up from ₹350 to ₹607 per share mark, logging over 70 percent rise in this time. Similarly, in YTD time, this real estate stock has risen from 330 to ₹607 apiece, recording over 80 percent rise in this period.