Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sundaram Alternates raises 205 cr from first close of debut corporate credit fund

Sundaram Alternates raises 205 cr from first close of debut corporate credit fund

1 min read . 11:48 AM ISTLivemint
iStock

  • The ECCO I fund, launched in June 2022, is a SEBI-approved category II AIF and aiming to raise 500 crore with a green shoe option of 500 crore

Sundaram Alternates announced the first close of its debut Corporate Credit fund – Sundaram Emerging Corporate Credit Opportunities Fund - Series I (ECCO I) at 205 crore. The ECCO I fund, launched in June 2022, is a SEBI-approved category II AIF and aiming to raise 500 crore with a green shoe option of 500 crore. 

Sundaram Alternates announced the first close of its debut Corporate Credit fund – Sundaram Emerging Corporate Credit Opportunities Fund - Series I (ECCO I) at 205 crore. The ECCO I fund, launched in June 2022, is a SEBI-approved category II AIF and aiming to raise 500 crore with a green shoe option of 500 crore. 

The fund saw participation from marquee family offices, corporate treasuries as well as high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and crossed around 40% subscription in the first close within 5 months of the launch.

The fund saw participation from marquee family offices, corporate treasuries as well as high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and crossed around 40% subscription in the first close within 5 months of the launch.

“With a focus on small and mid-market borrowers who are struggling to access capital from regular institutional lenders, ECCO I will invest via high-yielding debentures and mezzanine securities in a portfolio of companies across MSME, SME, Fintech, Manufacturing, and Services. This is a space that has an estimated ~USD 4-7 billion credit demand in India," the company said in a release.

“With a focus on small and mid-market borrowers who are struggling to access capital from regular institutional lenders, ECCO I will invest via high-yielding debentures and mezzanine securities in a portfolio of companies across MSME, SME, Fintech, Manufacturing, and Services. This is a space that has an estimated ~USD 4-7 billion credit demand in India," the company said in a release.

The fund will have a differentiated value proposition in the marketplace with a unique fund architecture, tight credit parameters to protect capital and risk-adjusted return structures for investors with the backing of Sundaram Finance Group, it added.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The fund will have a differentiated value proposition in the marketplace with a unique fund architecture, tight credit parameters to protect capital and risk-adjusted return structures for investors with the backing of Sundaram Finance Group, it added.

Commenting on the first close, Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director, Sundaram Alternates and Karthik Athreya Director and Head of Strategy - Alternative Credit - Sundaram Alternates said, “Private Credit in India is at an inflection point, and we see this asset class evolving significantly similar to global markets. We are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities created by the current economic environment. India’s macros look favorable, and the country is set to become the fastest-growing economy in the world.. We look forward to receiving strong investor interest as well as finding attractive deployment opportunities for our strategy which is well-positioned in this environment."

Commenting on the first close, Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director, Sundaram Alternates and Karthik Athreya Director and Head of Strategy - Alternative Credit - Sundaram Alternates said, “Private Credit in India is at an inflection point, and we see this asset class evolving significantly similar to global markets. We are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities created by the current economic environment. India’s macros look favorable, and the country is set to become the fastest-growing economy in the world.. We look forward to receiving strong investor interest as well as finding attractive deployment opportunities for our strategy which is well-positioned in this environment."

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP