Commenting on the first close, Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director, Sundaram Alternates and Karthik Athreya Director and Head of Strategy - Alternative Credit - Sundaram Alternates said, “Private Credit in India is at an inflection point, and we see this asset class evolving significantly similar to global markets. We are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities created by the current economic environment. India’s macros look favorable, and the country is set to become the fastest-growing economy in the world.. We look forward to receiving strong investor interest as well as finding attractive deployment opportunities for our strategy which is well-positioned in this environment."