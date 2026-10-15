Sunil Singhania buys 3.6% stake in this cable stock

Several steps can help investors build a robust stock portfolio. These include setting clear financial goals, choosing an investment style that suits their risk appetite and staying informed about market developments and their investments.
Several steps can help investors build a robust stock portfolio. These include setting clear financial goals, choosing an investment style that suits their risk appetite and staying informed about market developments and their investments.
Investors can also learn from the experience and strategies of seasoned market participants. One such investor is Sunil Singhania, whose investment decisions are closely tracked by market watchers.
Investors can also learn from the experience and strategies of seasoned market participants. One such investor is Sunil Singhania, whose investment decisions are closely tracked by market watchers.
Who is Sunil Singhania?
Sunil Singhania is the founder of Abakkus Asset Manager, an investment management company. He has more than two decades of experience in equity markets and played a significant role in building Reliance-Nippon Mutual Fund into one of India’s largest asset management companies.
Which stock did Sunil Singhania buy, and why?
Sunil Singhania has acquired a stake in penny stock Paramount Communications.
According to the company’s shareholding pattern for September 2026, Singhania held a 3.6% stake in the company, valued at ₹66.7 crore. He did not hold a stake in the company in the preceding quarters.
The reasons behind the investment are unclear. However, the company’s financial performance and expansion plans may help explain its appeal to investors.
Paramount Communications has reported strong profit growth in recent years, with net profit increasing at a four-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.6%. Its order book stood at ₹615 crore as of 30 June 2026.
The management has identified opportunities across the power sector, particularly in transmission and distribution, data centres, renewable energy and infrastructure. Its specialised cable portfolio and international business also offer avenues for growth.
These factors may have contributed to investor interest in the company, although Singhania’s specific investment rationale has not been disclosed.
Expansion plans
Paramount Communications’ upcoming Narmadapuram plant is expected to support its expansion into extra-high-voltage (EHV) cables, specialised transmission conductors, electron-beam (E-beam) technology and other specialised cable products.
The plant is expected to be partially commissioned in the first quarter of FY28. The company has projected turnover of ₹500 crore from the facility in FY28 and ₹1,200 crore in FY29.
The project could provide an additional growth avenue as the company expands its specialised product offerings.
What lies ahead?
Paramount Communications reported 17.4% year-on-year growth in revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY27. Net profit for the quarter rose 3.7% to ₹19.7 crore.
Domestic power-sector orders remain a key near-term opportunity. As of 30 June 2026, the company had an order book of ₹615 crore.
The management said a healthy business pipeline and supportive underlying demand gave it confidence in sustaining growth momentum through the year and creating long-term value for stakeholders.
The greenfield Narmadapuram plant is expected to be a key driver of future revenue growth. According to the management, orders have been placed for most critical plant and machinery, and mobilisation for civil construction has begun. Operations are expected to commence partially in the first quarter of FY28.
Paramount Communications shares fell from ₹57.10 to ₹55.19 over the five trading sessions preceding the reported assessment. The stock declined 14% over the preceding month but gained 26% over the past year.
The shares touched a 52-week high of ₹75.70 on 2 July 2026 and a 52-week low of ₹28.30 on 30 March 2026.
About Paramount Communications
Paramount Communications manufactures a range of cable products, including house wires, high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) power cables, optical fibre cables, railway cables, fire-survival cables, instrumentation and control cables, data cables, solar cables and other specialised cable solutions.
Its customers include government organisations, utilities, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, telecom operators, industrial customers, distributors, retailers, electricians and homeowners.
Investors should assess the company’s financial fundamentals, corporate governance practices and valuation before making investment decisions. Past performance and the participation of prominent investors do not guarantee future returns.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com