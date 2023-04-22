During Friday's closing session, Uniparts India Ltd., a small-cap company, reported a market cap of ₹2,426.84 Cr. An international producer of engineered systems and solutions, Uniparts is headquartered in India. The group, which works out of 8 locations in three countries and is a major provider of systems and components for the off-highway sector, exports its products to over 25 nations.

After renowned investor Sunil Singhania acquired a new equity stake in the firm, Uniparts India Ltd. continued to trade in the green for a further month and ended the week on a high note. As per the latest shareholding pattern of Uniparts India available on the exchanges, Sunil Singhania bought 1,013,770 shares worth ₹54.6 Cr or made a 2.3% stake in Uniparts India during Q4FY23.

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded a net income of ₹337.82 Cr on a consolidated basis, and its net expenses stood at ₹262.38 Cr during Q3FY23. Uniparts India said its EBIT reached ₹75.44 Cr and its net profit stood at ₹56.31 Cr during Q3FY23. The EPS of Uniparts India stood at ₹12.71 during the quarter ended December 2022. The company is yet to declare its Q4FY23 earnings.

On Friday, the shares of Uniparts India closed on the NSE at ₹538.80 apiece level, up by 0.05% from the previous close of ₹538.55. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 0.16% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 5.56% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹612.30 on (22-Feb-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹501.15 on (20-Mar-2023). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 65.79%, FIIs stake of 6.63%, DIIs stake of 10.90%, public stake of 15.10% and other stake of 1.57%.

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said "Uniparts India looks bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 552. A close below support of 524 on the Daily charts could lead to targets of 501-472 in the near term."

