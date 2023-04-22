Sunil Singhania portfolio: Expert investor picks fresh stake in this small cap stock during Q4FY23

On Friday, the shares of Uniparts India closed on the NSE at ₹538.80 apiece level, up by 0.05% from the previous close of ₹538.55. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 0.16% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 5.56% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹612.30 on (22-Feb-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹501.15 on (20-Mar-2023). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 65.79%, FIIs stake of 6.63%, DIIs stake of 10.90%, public stake of 15.10% and other stake of 1.57%.