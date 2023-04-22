Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sunil Singhania portfolio: Expert investor picks fresh stake in this small cap stock during Q4FY23

Sunil Singhania portfolio: Expert investor picks fresh stake in this small cap stock during Q4FY23

2 min read . 09:21 PM IST Vipul Das
An international producer of engineered systems and solutions, Uniparts is headquartered in India.

  • During Friday's closing session, Uniparts India Ltd., a small cap company, reported a market cap of 2,426.84 Cr.

During Friday's closing session, Uniparts India Ltd., a small-cap company, reported a market cap of 2,426.84 Cr. An international producer of engineered systems and solutions, Uniparts is headquartered in India. The group, which works out of 8 locations in three countries and is a major provider of systems and components for the off-highway sector, exports its products to over 25 nations.

After renowned investor Sunil Singhania acquired a new equity stake in the firm, Uniparts India Ltd. continued to trade in the green for a further month and ended the week on a high note. As per the latest shareholding pattern of Uniparts India available on the exchanges, Sunil Singhania bought 1,013,770 shares worth 54.6 Cr or made a 2.3% stake in Uniparts India during Q4FY23.

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded a net income of 337.82 Cr on a consolidated basis, and its net expenses stood at 262.38 Cr during Q3FY23. Uniparts India said its EBIT reached 75.44 Cr and its net profit stood at 56.31 Cr during Q3FY23. The EPS of Uniparts India stood at 12.71 during the quarter ended December 2022. The company is yet to declare its Q4FY23 earnings.

On Friday, the shares of Uniparts India closed on the NSE at 538.80 apiece level, up by 0.05% from the previous close of 538.55. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 0.16% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 5.56% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 612.30 on (22-Feb-2023) and a 52-week-low of 501.15 on (20-Mar-2023). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 65.79%, FIIs stake of 6.63%, DIIs stake of 10.90%, public stake of 15.10% and other stake of 1.57%.

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said "Uniparts India looks bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 552. A close below support of 524 on the Daily charts could lead to targets of 501-472 in the near term."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
